Trucks hits house in southeast Calgary

Two trucks nearly plowed through the front exterior of a house in southeast Calgary Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 8:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of 36 Street S.E.

Police said it appeared one truck lost control, then hit a parked pickup, sending them both into the house.

The homeowner tried to chase the driver, who fled the scene on foot, but couldn't catch him.

The truck cracked the exterior of the house

Police said it's a suspected drunk driver.

No one was injured.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story…