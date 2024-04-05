Trudeau in Calgary for housing announcement as part of cross-country tour

CALGARY
    CALGARY -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Calgary today as part of a campaign-style pre-budget tour across the country.

    Trudeau is also scheduled to take part in a fireside chat this afternoon with members of the local business community.

    The visit comes a day after a stop in Winnipeg.

    The prime minister on Thursday announced a new $1.5-billion housing fund that he says will help non-profits acquire more rental units across Canada and ensure they remain affordable.

    The Canada Rental Protection Fund will provide $1 billion in loans and $470 million in contributions to non-profits and other partners to help them acquire affordable rental units.

    The fund will be part of the federal budget, which is set to be tabled on April 16.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

