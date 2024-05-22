Trudeau's rise, many controversies explored in new biography by Stephen Maher

After working on a biography of the prime minister for a year and a half, Stephen Maher settled on The Prince: The Turbulent Reign of Justin Trudeau as a title.

Trudeau – born into a powerful family on Christmas Day – has "princely courage, princely vanity, princely confidence, princely capriciousness," Maher said.

Maher explores Trudeau's rise to power and the many controversies he's faced during his nearly 10 years in the Prime Minister's Office.

These include the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the controversy over Trudeau's blackface photos and issues involving vacations at taxpayers' expense.

It may also be fodder for Trudeau's critics that he admits to a learning disability – dyscalculia – difficulty calculating small numbers.

"He's led a very public life and is comfortable discussing various aspects about himself in a way that other people wouldn't be," Maher said.

Maher interviewed Trudeau for the book, along with more than 200 insiders who gave him insights that had not been public knowledge before.