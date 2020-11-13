CALGARY -- Officials with a recreation centre on the Tsuut'ina Nation confirm all team and group bookings have been cancelled through Nov. 27 despite the fact the province did not mandate the move.

The Seven Chiefs Sportsplex & Chief Jim Starlight Centre — located just west of the Tsuut'ina Trail leg of the ring road that serves as a boundary between the nation and Calgary — was not included in Thursday's Government of Alberta's announcement regarding the banning of group fitness and team sport activities. The restrictions were enacted in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Wayne Sugai, general manager of the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex & Chief Jim Starlight Centre, confirmed the Tsuut'ina Nation's decision to cancel the arena, gymnasium and studio bookings in a statement sent to CTV News Friday morning. Sugai's statement appears below.

The fitness center at the sportsplex remains open to the public and the facility continues to check the temperature of visitors, mandate face mask use and enforce social distancing.

According to the province, the Nov. 13-27 bans on indoor group fitness classes, team sports, group singing, dancing and performance activities are in place for the following areas: