CALGARY -- The head of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency says temporary COVID restrictions could last longer than two weeks if people don't follow the guidelines.

And the city has asked the province to give Calgary police officers the power to enforce health measures with enforcement, said CEMA Chief Tom Sampson.

"If we don't get this right we'll certainly see more restrictions, no crystal ball is required," he said. "I'm actually quite concerned that we've called this clampdown from the 13th to the 27th, I'm concerned that it actually will need to go on longer than that. "I think we're all exhausted, we're fruatrated but we're not defeated, don't let up and let's not go backward.

"It will take us all, every corner of this province, every corner of this city, to do our best to drive these numbers down."

The province announced Thursday that, from Nov. 13 to 27, indoor group fitness, team sports and group performance activities will be banned in regions under an enhanced status — where there are more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population.

The measures include:

A two-week stop to all group fitness, team sports, and group performance activities in Edmonton and surrounding areas, Calgary and surrounding areas, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray and Red Deer. Group performance activities include singing, dancing and theatre groups. This rule does not apply to outdoor activities.

A two-week liquor-sales curfew where restaurants, pubs, bars and lounges in communities on Alberta Health Services’ enhanced status list must stop alcohol sales by 10 p.m. They must also close by 11 p.m.

The province is also asking people in those centres not to host social gatherings in homes and worship centres to reduce attendance to one-third capacity.

Sampson said a letter was sent to the province asking that enforcement power be granted to Calgary police officers.

"I'm optimistic that our provincial government will provide that capacity as we had previously. That said, this is not the time that we should have to enforce anything," he said. "This is a time where if you've not been followin galong with the sort of gameplan with COVID, this is your turn to do it now."

The city has limited power when it comes to enforcement of health orders, said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

"Right now, the city has essentially zero enforecement power, just under the terms of how this works with the province," he said. "Public health has suggested that municipalities can request that power, I believe we should, I've got women and men out there with uniforms and ticket books who currently cannot write tickets and I think that if there are people who are egregiously and flangrantly putting others at risk, they ought to get a ticket."

Health officials announced 860 new cases on Thursday and 10 deaths, including six in the Calgary Zone.