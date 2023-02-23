Tsuut'ina Nation police interview witnesses as 'Dances with Wolves' star's sex assault case heads to trial

The police force of a southern Alberta First Nation community is continuing to investigate local allegations against Nathan Chasing Horse, the Dances with Wolves actor facing sex assault and sex trafficking charges.

Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials confirmed Wednesday that investigators are interviewing witnesses and collaborating with police agencies throughout Western Canada and the U.S.

"I want to thank the bravery and strength of those who have come forward to speak the truth," said Sgt. Nancy Farmer of the Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service in a statement. "Tosguna (Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service) will continue to support you."

The update came as a grand jury in Nevada bypassed preliminary hearings and sent the Chasing Horse case directly to trial.

Chasing Horse is accused of sexually assaulting minors, sex trafficking, kidnapping and drug trafficking. Among his alleged victims is a member of the Tsuut'ina Nation, which borders Calgary to the west, who was allegedly gifted as an offering to Chasing Horse by her own mother in 2008 when she was 15 years old. According to police, the girl became Chasing Horse's fourth wife.

The 46-year-old, who is accused of being the leader of a cult called The Circle, was indicted on an additional 19 charges in Nevada and remains in custody on US$300,000 bail. He now faces charges in four jurisdictions including Keremeos, B.C., and Fort Peck, Mont.

"The prosecution of Nathan Chasing Horse in different legal jurisdictions will require significant planning and cooperation between prosecutors, notwithstanding the fact that he is currently incarcerated in Nevada," said Sgt. Farmer.

Chasing Horse gained prominence for his role as Smiles a Lot in the 1990 film Dances with Wolves.