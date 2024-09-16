CALGARY
Calgary

    • Tsuut'ina Nation police search for missing woman

    Kyleen Hunter, 18, was last seen getting into a vehicle on the Tsuut'ina First Nation on Sept. 6, 2024. Police say she is believed to be in the Edmonton area. (Supplied) Kyleen Hunter, 18, was last seen getting into a vehicle on the Tsuut'ina First Nation on Sept. 6, 2024. Police say she is believed to be in the Edmonton area. (Supplied)
    

    Authorities are looking for the public's help to locate a young woman who's been missing for 10 days.

    Tsuut'ina Nation police say Kyleen Hunter, 18, was last seen at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 6 getting into a vehicle.

    Officials said they don't know where the vehicle was headed, but it's believed she could be in the Edmonton area.

    Hunter is 145 to 155 centimetres (4'9" to 5'1") tall and weighs approximately 59 kilograms (130 pounds). She has a small build, brown hair and brown eyes.

    At the time of her disappearance, she may have been wearing a cropped top, sweatpants and white running shoes.

    Anyone who may have seen Hunter or may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service by calling 403-251-9660 or its non-emergency line at 403-271-3777.

