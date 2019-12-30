CALGARY -- Flames Mark Giordano and Matthew Tkachuk were named Monday to the roster for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

The game takes place Jan. 25 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, the home of one of the unlikeliest Stanley Cup champions in recent memory.

The experience promises to be especially sweet for Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis, where his dad Keith Tkachuk was an all-star himself.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Tkachuk, in an interview posted with calgaryflames.com reporter Ryan Dittrick.

"It's going to be a cool experience being in my hometown in St. Louis, and to have Gio along with me, it's going to be a very special weekend."

For Tkachuk, it's his all-star game debut, while Giordano will make his third trip to the game.

Giordano was not selected to play in the 2019 all-star game, the year he was named the winner of the James Norris trophy as the league's top defenceman.

Johnny Goudreau also has a chance to make the roster, as part of the NHL's Last Men In online voting. Voting for Last Man In opens Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. MST and closes Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 p.m. MST at nhl.com.