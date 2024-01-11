Two homes fully engulfed in Auburn Bay; firefighters battle elements as well as flames

Calgary firefighters battled a blaze in the city’s southeast that fully engulfed two homes on Thursday.

The fire department says it received multiple calls to Auburn Bay Boulevard S.E. just after 4 p.m.

Both homes were ablaze when firefighters arrived.

Two adults and one child escaped without injury.

EMS says it appears no one else was injured in the fire either.

Additional resources were called in, not just to deal with the scope of the situation, but to allow firefighters to rotate in and out due to the extreme cold weather.

“Fire crews worked hard in very challenging conditions to bring the fire under control,” the fire department said in a release issued Thursday evening.

Calgary Transit and staff at the nearby St. Gianna School provided places to warm up.

According to the fire department, the home the fire started in was destroyed while the other home sustained significant damage.

The fire department also says a pair of vehicles were damaged.

Investigation into what caused the fire has begun.

Anyone with relevant photos or video, particularly from before the fire department arrived, is asked to send an email to piofire@calgary.ca.