Tyler Shandro resigns as Alberta health minister, moves to labour and immigration
Tyler Shandro has resigned from his position as Alberta's embattled health minister and will now serve as the province's labour minister.
Premier Jason Kenney announced Shandro's portfolio swap with Labour Minister Jason Copping in a mid-afternoon cabinet shuffle Tuesday.
Shandro had been scheduled to appear at a Siksika flag raising ceremony in Strathmore earlier in the day but didn't show. His office would not answer questions on why he did not appear.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said while news of Shandro’s resignation as health minister “is welcome,” it’s “not a solution to the urgent challenges before us.”
“Alberta is facing a crisis in our hospitals but the UCP can’t see beyond the chaotic spectacle of their own infighting,” the statement read.
“It is clear that the responsibility for Alberta’s pandemic mismanagement rests on the shoulders of every UCP member and therefore it is incumbent on them all to take responsibility and chart a more effective path on behalf of Albertans.
“A cabinet shuffle will not ease the immense pressure on our hospitals from this severe fourth wave. It won't reschedule the life-saving surgeries of thousands of Albertans. It won't recover our economy. And it won't help everyday families looking for leadership. Albertans deserve better."
University of Alberta political scientist John Church said he finds it surprising it took as long as it did for Shandro to be removed from the position.
He said Kenney is doing damage control and trying to appease the people who have been critical of his handling of the pandemic.
UCP policy VP Joel Mullan calls for Kenney to resign
An op-ed written the UCP’s vice-president of policy Joel Mullan is calling on Kenney to resign.
“In light of the choices he has made last week, I can no longer support him, and indeed believe he must resign,” Mullan said in the piece, published by the Western Standard on Tuesday.
Mullan said Kenney’s communication has been poor and very confusing since announcing his Open for Summer plan in July.
“It is foolish not to manage expectations in an uncertain environment, yet Jason Kenney has failed to do that as a matter of course,” he said.
Mullan went on to say he had supported Kenney throughout the leadership race, but that his oath lies with the party and not its leader.
“I believe the will of the membership is clear: it is time for Jason Kenney to go,” he said.
“Members now see him — as do I — as a clear threat to the future of our movement and party.”
Church, meanwhile, said the party will be in disarray if a new leader is not chosen.
“I think that Jason Kenney is unlikely to go quietly,” he said.
“Whether or not the UCP will be able to survive beyond Jason Kenney I think is a big question mark at this point.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden congratulates Trudeau on election win
U.S. President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate his election win and the two leaders plan to meet in person soon, the White House and Prime Minister’s Office said in statements on Tuesday.
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, leaders are now facing post-election questions about their futures.
Elections Canada 'sorry' people didn't vote because of long lineups
Many older voters, parents with young children and Canadians with disabilities didn't vote because of long lineups at their voting sites, with Elections Canada apologizing for the wait but saying there was little else they could do in a pandemic.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia, Geoscience Australia said.
Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
Autopsy results have confirmed that the remains found Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a trip exploring national parks with her fiancé, according to the FBI in Denver.
Several ridings still too close to call with many mail-in ballots still to be counted
While Canadians didn't have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still several individual seats too close to call and it could take a few days to get clear results with many mail-in ballots still to be counted.
O'Toole triggers campaign review after loss, saying no one more disappointed than him
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's triggered a review looking into his party's election loss, underscoring that he's committed to making sure the Tories are battle-ready for the next one.
Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths
Alberta reported 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Tuesday as Tyler Shandro resigned from his position as health minister.
-
Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police want information on man's whereabouts prior to death
Edmonton police are trying to determine the last known whereabouts of Scott Dale Johnson, 39, prior to his death in September of 2020.
Vancouver
-
Candidates in razor-thin B.C. races could be waiting days for mail-in results
The Election Day results in three B.C. ridings are so close the candidates may be waiting for days while mail-in ballots are verified and counted.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Possible human remains found in wooded area of Surrey
Police are investigating after possible human remains were found in a wooded area of Surrey, B.C., this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: B.C. hospitalizations still surging as hundreds of surgeries delayed
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals continued to climb on Tuesday, adding to the pandemic's ongoing strain on health-care resources that has already resulted in hundreds of delayed surgeries in recent weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
'Think about your family': Vancouver Island mother urges vaccinations after husband hospitalized with COVID-19
Miranda Mellor is speaking out after her 39-year-old, vaccine-hesitant husband ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria for treatment of COVID-19.
-
Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases, as influx delays surgeries
There are now 5,282 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 619 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Initial repairs nearly complete after undersea cables that power Vancouver Island damaged: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says it's still hard at work repairing damage to underwater cables that bring electricity to Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
-
'I don't want to see other people go through it': Growing pressure on N.S. government to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health-care workers
With mandatory vaccines looking more and more likely for healthcare workers in Nova Scotia, union reps say government will have to provide alternatives for workers who can't -- or won't -- get the shot.
Toronto
-
Important things to know with hours until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect tomorrow and there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Toronto about to be hit with 'significant rainfall' as multi-day storm moves in
Environment Canada is warning that some parts of the city could see up to 75mm of rain and that thunderstorms and flooding are a possibility.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Watson pushes for free transit for all riders in December
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he will be pushing to make transit service in the city free for all riders this December.
-
LRT train had already derailed before reaching station but kept going: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the LRT train that derailed west of Tremblay Station on Sunday actually derailed before reaching the station but kept going until it had passed the rail bridge over Riverside Drive.
-
Ontario's proof of vaccination system begins Wednesday: What Ottawa residents need to know
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the COVID-19 proof of vaccination program in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport launch
Businesses and municipal facilities across Waterloo Region are preparing for the launch of Ontario's vaccine passports on Wednesday.
-
Kitchener-Conestoga, Kitchener South-Hespeler ridings still too close to call
Nearly 24 hours after the election polls closed, two ridings in Waterloo Region are still too close to call.
-
Advocates concerned pandemic election may have future impact on voters
Voting advocates are concerned the lack of on campus polling stations may have contributed to a discouraging first-time voting experience for student electors.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins International Peace Park celebrates cultural diversity
A result of a wide variety of community partnerships, the Schumacher Lions Club unveiled its International Peace Park on Tuesday, a show of celebration for the city's cultural diversity.
-
Northeastern communities roll out vaccine policies for municipal workers
Proof of the COVID-19 vaccination is soon to be the new normal across Ontario and for some of the major hubs in the northeast region, it’s key for their employment.
-
Disturbing video shows North Bay students shouting pro-Hitler, anti-Semitic slogans
North Bay Police and the city’s French Catholic school board are responding to a cellphone video that shows a group of students shouting anti-Semitic slogans on a school field.
Winnipeg
-
State of emergency extended in Manitoba for what could be the final time
The Manitoba government is once again extending the state of emergency that was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, this could be the final extension.
-
Manitoba riding continues to be unclaimed, votes are neck and neck
At the end of the day Monday, one Manitoba riding remained unclaimed in the federal election. That result has not changed late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Closure of North Perimeter Highway intersection not sitting well with some residents
A group of West St. Paul residents are blocking the East Holmes road access point along the North Perimeter Highway in protest.
Regina
-
‘Devious Licks’: Latest TikTok trend targets school bathrooms in Regina
From stolen urinal attempts to missing soap dispensers, washrooms in Regina schools have become the target of the latest TikTok challenge.
-
Sask. reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day; 4 children hospitalized
Saskatchewan broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, marking the third straight day the province has done so.
-
'The most pointless election': Sask. Premier responds to federal election results
After yesterday's election, Premier Scott Moe is calling the election “pointless” and wants Justin Trudeau to get to work addressing the real issues facing Canadians.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says mostly maskless PPC rally in Saskatoon 'unfortunate'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says “it’s unfortunate” that people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatoon flaunted the province’s mask mandate.
-
Saskatoon voter frustrated over accessibility issues at polling station
A Saskatoon man says his polling station wasn’t set up for him to enter in his wheelchair despite being led to believe it was accessible.
-
Saskatoon police 'concerned' there may be other victims after alleged sexual assault
Following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service sex crimes unit, a 60-year-old man has been charged with sexual assualt.