CALGARY -- Hundreds of University of Calgary students gathered Thursday to celebrate with the Dino’s Football team on winning the Vanier Cup for the first time in 24 years.

The team was marched into the Jack Simpson Gymnasium to an electric atmosphere and presented to long-awaited cup to the crowd.

On Saturday, the team won the cup in a 27-13 win over the Montreal Carabins in

“It’s an opportunity for the guys to get together one more time and enjoy the accomplishments of what they have achieved this year,” said Dino’s head coach Wayne Harris.

“Athletics are important here and that we have a lot of great teams that have participated in a lot of national championships.”

The team is hoping it doesn’t have to wait another 24 years for the next championship.