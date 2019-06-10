

CTV News Calgary





A new course at the University of Calgary aims to help family doctors and specialists to both safely prescribe opioids and taper patients already taking them.

Called Wise Prescribing and De-prescribing: Opioid Skills for the Frontline Clinician the course includes short podcasts, interview clips with physicians, as well as patient testimonials.

Those taking the course will also attend two, in-person workshops, three months apart, allowing physicians to learn from each other.

The course is a partnership between the University of Calgary, Alberta Health Services and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.