U of C’s Mathison Hall aims to set precedent for future green energy learning spaces

Mathison Hall is a four-storey, 10,000 square-metre facility that opened its doors at the Haskayne School of Business in January as an attachment to the existing Scurfield Hall. It features 12 technology-enhanced classrooms, an 80-person open-concept room, and ample spaces for students to work and socialize, but it also doubles as its own sustainability lab on campus. Mathison Hall is a four-storey, 10,000 square-metre facility that opened its doors at the Haskayne School of Business in January as an attachment to the existing Scurfield Hall. It features 12 technology-enhanced classrooms, an 80-person open-concept room, and ample spaces for students to work and socialize, but it also doubles as its own sustainability lab on campus.

