U.S. forest fires, Sask. blaze brings smoke into Alberta

CALGARY -

Fall is turning out to be similar to this summer in Alberta as wildfire smoke is leaving a stinky smell on the air.

The fires, burning in Montana, are having a real impact on air quality in Calgary and Edmonton on Wednesday.

Another fire in Saskatchewan is also causing issues in the central part of the province.

The conditions even led to a special air quality statement being called in the provincial capital as well as many other regions in central Alberta.

The advisory has since been lifted for Edmonton, but that doesn't mean the sky has cleared.

According to Environment Canada's air quality index, Edmonton is rated '3' or low risk.

Meanwhile, Calgary's air quality is current '5', but should drop to '4' later on Wednesday.

Both levels are considered to be 'moderate risk'.

Meanwhile, the city of Red Deer remains under an air quality statement because of a fire near Hudson Bay, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says there are 14 active wildfires burning in that province.

There are also 39 active fires burning south of the border, says Montana's Wildland Fire Information website. Three of those fires started within the past 24 hours.

The state has recorded more than 2,500 wildfires this season.