UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits

A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.

Torry Tanner says in a 50-second video that teachers are exposing children to pornographic materials and helping them change their gender identity with no parental knowledge.

The video has been slammed by the Opposition NDP and the Alberta Teachers Association as misinformation.

Tanner says in her statement that her choice of words has distracted from her concerns.

She says it is being used by her political opponents to hurt the UCP's chances of winning the upcoming election scheduled for the end of May.

Premier Danielle Smith says she has accepted Tanner's resignation as the candidate in Lethbridge West and will work with the local constituency and the party to appoint a replacement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 30, 2023