UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith under fire by all political stripes for cancer comments
UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith under fire by all political stripes for cancer comments
Danielle Smith, the former Wildrose party leader and UCP leader hopeful is under fire after she hosted a podcast over the weekend with naturopathic doctor Dr. Christine Perkins talking about healthcare and the need for both mainstream and naturopathic medicines.
Smith and Perkins began talking about cancer patients, specifically those with stage four of the disease.
While listening to Perkins, Smith said she believes some of the blame falls at the hands of the patient.
“Once you’ve arrived and got stage four cancer and there’s radiation and surgery and chemotherapy, that is incredibly expensive intervention — not just for the system, but also expensive in the toll it takes on the body,” said Smith.
“But, when you think everything that built up before you got to stage four and that diagnosis, that’s completely within your control and there’s something you can do about that that is different.”
The pair talked about prevention with naturopathic medicines, before using mainstream medicine, such as chemotherapy and radiation, which they compared with being a ‘heroic’ medicine.
On Monday, Smith doubled down, saying the NDP attacked her for her comments.
“She (Dr. Perkins) is quite correct, the first three stages of cancer are more controllable in what complete care is available to a patient but once you get to stage four, that's when the patient is less in control,” said Smith in a Twitter video.
“Apparently everyone knows it to be true, except apparently for the NDP who want to use it as a wedge issue to attack me. I think that's beneath even them, and Albertans are tired of this.”
Smith responding to several politicians who have blasted her for spreading misinformation, including NDP leader Rachel Notley.
But she is also facing blowback from fellow UCP leadership contenders, with almost all coming out and criticizing her viewpoints.
Brian Jean tweeted a reaction to Danielle Smith's comments about cancer patients
Leadership hopeful Travis Toews said he was surprised by the comments.
“Cancer is such an emotional issue, there have been so many families that have been touched by that disease, I don’t want to further politicize it,” said Toews.
Fellow UCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer also tweeted
For Rebecca Schulz, who is also seeking the leadership she believes these statements are what leads to a divided province.
“Saying things like this that are untrue, absolutely going to lead us to an NDP government on a silver platter,” she said.
Rajan Sawney tweet, July 25, 2022
Timothy Caulfield, an expert in health law and policy at the University of Alberta, said these comments frustrate healthcare professionals.
“There is no evidence to support her claims,” he said.
“In fact the evidence tells us that alternative medicine, there have been a number of large studies on this, alternative medicine is associated with worse outcomes.”
He suggested that it's Smith who is politicizing cancer.
“You would think that a politician would be more sensitive more careful about spreading misinformation, health misinformation like this. We don’t need to legitimize pseudoscience, we need more good science,” said Caulfield.
He added that he does agree that lifestyle choices such as exercise, not smoking and eating well are alternative medicines in themselves to hopefully prevent deadly diseases.
Smith’s campaign did not make her available for an interview on Tuesday, referring CTV back to her podcast and video statement.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Pope Francis arrives at Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta
Pope Francis has arrived at the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site, northwest of Edmonton.
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich freed on bail for second time
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich has been freed on bail after a judge ruled a previous detention order was based on errors of law and fact.
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's “incredibly relieved” that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault.
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Langley shooting: Woman describes encounter with suspected gunman
A Langley, B.C., woman says she’s amazed she’s still alive after a close encounter with the man who she believes was responsible for Monday's shooting spree.
Canadian doctors urge vaccination after first U.S. case of polio in a decade
Canadian infection experts are taking note after U.S. officials reported last week that an unvaccinated American was diagnosed with the country's first case of polio in nearly a decade.
Studies suggest COVID-19 likely emerged from Wuhan market
New studies published in the peer-reviewed journal Science are offering new evidence that the Huanan food market in Wuhan, China, served as the 'early epicentre' of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium
Pope Francis waved at thousands of people and blessed babies on the Popemobile ahead of the open mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.
-
What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh in
For Catholic leaders in Edmonton, being able to host the Pope means an opportunity of a lifetime, with the hope his visit will reinvigorate the local faith community and reconciliation efforts.
-
Everyone entitled to 'heal in their own way': Métis national council president on split reaction to papal apology
Métis reaction to Pope Francis' apology to Indigenous People in Canada on Monday was mixed, with some accepting the pontiff's words as genuine, others wanting more, and many demanding their trauma be recognized more fully.
Vancouver
-
U.S. man once featured on 'America's Most Wanted' captured in B.C. 21 years after fleeing
An American man who disappeared two decades ago while out on parole was captured north of the border this month.
-
B.C. man who shot roommate 8 times sentenced for manslaughter
A B.C. man who killed his roommate in 2019, shooting him eight times in the narrow hallway of their shared home, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage
The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.
Atlantic
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings to resume Wednesday; fire investigation ongoing
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will resume Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo judge finds man not guilty of cocaine importation, trafficking
A man who was charged with importing and trafficking more than 11 kilograms of cocaine has walked free from a Nanaimo, B.C., courtroom.
-
'It's a big boom for us': Tubing returns to Cowichan River as temperatures climb
Vancouver Island residents are flocking to the Cowichan River this week to beat the heat with a tube ride.
-
Canadian on-air weather personalities shifting tone amid worsening climate change
Some Canadian on-air weather personalities say they've had to shift their tone and approach in light of worsening climate change.
Toronto
-
Child struck by GO Train in Toronto
Emergency crews are responding after a child was struck by a GO Train in Mississauga Tuesday evening.
-
Doug Ford relists his house for $400K less as GTA real estate market weakens
Doug Ford put his Etobicoke home up for sale on July 15 with an asking price of just under $3.2 million. But that listing was terminated on Monday and the premier has now relisted the property at $2,800,888.
-
Employee assaulted at Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto as violence against Canadian retail workers rises
After working at Shoppers Drug Mart in Scarborough for 32 years, Gavin Rampersaud said his life changed forever when he was tackled by a shoplifter in March 2021.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't really erase the damage': Residential school survivor still unsure if she'll attend Pope's visit
Some Indigenous communities say the Pope's visit doesn't do enough to heal the wounds caused by residential schools or help survivors.
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
-
COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit
Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich freed on bail for second time
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich has been freed on bail after a judge ruled a previous detention order was based on errors of law and fact.
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll in 2022 surpasses 2021 total
Ottawa Public Health is reporting five new COVID-19 deaths in the capital, meaning there have now been more deaths from the disease in 2022 than in all of 2021.
Kitchener
-
Lower prices mean higher stress tests for homebuyers
Despite a downward trend in homes prices in Kitchener, the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up.
-
Candidate choices sparse as deadline looms for municipal election registration
With voters heading to the polls in less than three months to vote in the municipal election, the options for some voters may be slimmer than usual.
-
Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that merely survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.
Saskatoon
-
'This is so unlike Dawn': Search for missing Saskatoon mom, 7-year-old son enters 2nd day
The search for a missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son continued Tuesday morning.
-
4 children taken to hospital following crash near Saskatoon
Four children were taken to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a crash near Saskatoon.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown withdraws charges against Sudbury woman accused of murdering her husband
In a shocking turn of events, murder charges against Melissa Sheridan, a Sudbury woman accused in her husband's death, have been withdrawn.
-
Fighting inflation, red tape top Sudbury chamber's municipal election priority list
The Sudbury Chamber of Commerce says divisiveness at Tom Davies Square is hurting members. Business owners want a council that helps them fight inflation.
-
Critical shortage of affordable housing in Nipissing, group says
A non-profit group that helps the homeless and people at risk of homelessness is sounding the alarm over the lack of housing options in the District of Nipissing.
Winnipeg
-
Survivors seek support in wake of Pope’s apology for residential schools
Residential school survivors seeking support after Pope Francis’s apology are finding help at a sacred fire.
-
Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigating
A cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.
-
Winnipeg man concerned about two large trees being removed from neighbouring property
A Winnipeg man is upset that a pair of old, healthy oak trees could be coming down on the property next door to him.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP call for provincial audit after more than $70M spent on social services case management system
The Saskatchewan NDP have officially called on the provincial auditor to conduct a special investigation into cost overruns associated with the Ministry of Social Services Linkin information management system.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
-
'Through adversity, you come out stronger': Riders prepare for tough matchup against Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders took to the practice field on Tuesday for the first time since their back to back losses against the Toronto Argonauts.