CALGARY -- Parents of students who attend a French immersion school in southwest Calgary have been informed that the institution could cease operation at the end of this school year.

The Calgary Catholic School District Board of Trustees passed a motion at its Jan. 29 meeting to consider the closure of St. Gerard School, located at 1204 96 Ave. S.W.

In a letter sent home to parents this week, the board says low enrollment, a requirement for upgrades and huge operating deficit are among the reasons it is being looked at.

"St. Gerard provides Kindergarten to Grade 6 French Immersion programming to the area noted on the attached map. As of February 3, there are 94 students enrolled at St. Gerard," the letter reads.

Administrators say the school, which was built in 1958, will also need $10 million in upgrades to get the building up to code and the school has an operating deficit of $336,392.

Should the school close, staff say the students affected by the change could easily be accommodated at St. Cecila School, which is located about 3.5 km east of St. Gerard.

"Transportation will be available to all eligible students as per district guidelines."

A meeting to discuss the proposal to close the school and determine the future plans for affected students will take place on Feb. 27, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Gerard School. Those that plan to attend are asked to call 403-500-2028 to ensure enough staff are available to answer questions.

The CCSD adds there are no plans for the future use of the building.