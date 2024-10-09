Unique Calgary Public Library location opens in Skyview Ranch

The Calgary Public Library (CPL) is exploring a new way of offering its services.

On Wednesday, the CPL launched Prototype: Skyview by Calgary Public Library out of a retail location in SkyPointe Landing, in the 6000 block of Country Hills Boulevard N.E.

Instead of physical collections, the Prototype: Skyview location will focus on offering digital resources.

Library goers can use computers, Chromebooks and individual pods for virtual conferencing or study, and will also have access to printing and faxing services.

"Providing accessible and impactful learning spaces is critical to the future success of our city," said CEO Sarah Meilleur.

"What’s exciting about Prototype: Skyview, is that it will continually change and evolve as we operate."

"Calgary is growing at an incredible rate and the library needs to be able to grow alongside our community," said Meilleur.

"We hope community members will come and tell us what they want to see – their voice is a key part of this project."

Staff at Prototype: Skyview will also play a key role in providing newcomers with resources and offering multilingual supports, speaking a combination of seven languages including Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi and English.

"I am happy to see the library creating new ways to serve our diverse population and invest in digital literacy and supports for Calgarians," said Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal.