University Drive ramp onto 16 Ave. closed Saturday

The ramp from northbound University Drive to westbound Highway 16 is closed due to construction taking place on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to use eastbound 24 Avenue N.W. to southbound Crowchild Trail in order to access westbound 16 Avenue N.W., the city said on social media.

It's part of the rehabilitation of the bridge, which was built in 1959, which has declined to the point where work is required to keep it in service.

REMINDER: The ramp from NB University Dr to WB 16 Ave NW is closed due to construction on the bridge. Drivers should use EB 24 Ave to SB Crowchild Trail NW to access WB 16 Ave NW. https://t.co/kbim1aQxlM — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 15, 2022

Rehabilitation has been completed on the southbound side of the bridge. Construction on the north side will reduce traffic to a single lane until Oct.28.