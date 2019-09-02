

CTV News Calgary





A home in the University Heights area caught fire early Monday morning, when its roof was struck by lightning.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m., when the roof and a nearby tree both suffered severe damage.

The fire was quickly brought under control by the fire department and crews stayed on scene throughout the night, looking for hot spots and extension.

The two adult residents of the home weren’t hurt, but will be displaced as a result of the fire.

Enmax was also on scene to make sure of the safety of utility service to the home.