CALGARY -- The University of Calgary campuses remain open as COVID-19 spreads around the globe but school officials are encouraging staff and students to be prepared should a closure become necessary.

On Tuesday, U of C provost and vice-president academic Dru Marshall sent separate memos to students and academic staff outlining the post-secondary institution's contingency plan while providing medical direction.

In the letters, which were obtained by CTV News, Marshall said a decision regarding the temporary suspension of classes had not been made by the school's crisis management team (CMT). The school continues to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will heed the advice of Alberta Health Services and the World Health Organization.

Academic staff are being asked to prepare their own contingency plans for online course delivery and alternatives to final exams in the event the campus closes.

"We want to ensure that students are not disadvantaged by this unprecedented global situation," said Marshall in her letter to U of C students.

Anyone who feels unwell is asked to stay away from campus and to seek medical advice by contacting 811 Health Link. Staff are being asked to consider the requests of students who request absences due to suppressed immune systems or concerns regarding the wellbeing of a vulnerable family member.

Students and staff seeking up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 are encouraged to visit the U of C's dedicated COVID-19 (coronavirus) - Information for the Campus Community website.