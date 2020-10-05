CALGARY -- With thousands of Calgary students registered in online classes during the pandemic, rates of academic misconduct are surging according to a University of Calgary researcher.

Sarah Eaton, PhD — an associate professor whose research focuses on academic integrity, contract cheating and plagiarism — says educators are becoming increasingly concerned about cheating. Schools are now wrestling with online education and assessment.

Eaton notes cheating is not new as term paper mills made their services available through mail order catalogues since the 1970s, but the scope and ease of access today is unprecedented.

"Now it is just the click of a button," said Eaton in a statement.

Eaton says while the U of C does not have official data yet, other universities are reporting increases of up to 38 per cent in academic misconduct cases.

"As for why the surge in cheating is happening, I suspect it is a combination of a number of factors," said Eaton. "We have more younger students learning in an online environment than ever before and cheating is generally higher among first and second year (post-secondary) students, stress is at an all-time high, and assessment expectations may not have been clear as people shifted to remote learning."

Eaton said while the pandemic poses challenges, it also provides an opportunity to reimagine education.

"The pandemic put us in a situation people have never been in before and it is helping, pushing, challenging them to think in new ways. I hope we are looking at a large-scale change to teaching, at more intentional conversations about what it means to teach and learn ethically."

She adds educators can take steps to help students maintain their ethics and succeed in their studies by talking to students about learning expectations and making it clear what is okay and what is not okay.

