CALGARY -- Mount Royal University will continue delivering most classes online during the winter 2021 semester, officials announced Friday.

"Over the next month, faculty members will decide on courses with in-person learning exceptions," read a statement.

"A list of these will be posted online in the first week of November so that you can prepare. If a course is not listed on the Winter 2021 in-person courses list, students are not required to engage in in-person learning."

Those decisions will also be guided by advice from provincial health authorities, the statement added.

In September, school officials said a positive case of COVID-19 had been identified on campus, however no details were released and officials said the person was isolating at home, as per health protocols.

The University of Calgary also issued an update Friday, saying that alongside the University of Alberta and the University of Lethbridge, "instruction in the 2021 winter term will continue to be delivered with a blend of face-to-face and online modalities."