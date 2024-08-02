University of Calgary team trying to purify moon water for national competition
Alberta scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs are trying to take another giant leap in space exploration.
The group is part of a national competition to purify the water that likely exists on the moon.
Led by University of Calgary biological science professor Dr. Elmar Prenner, the team will explore ways to separate contaminants and aid future space missions.
"Basically, we use a microwave to zap the (moon soil) mixture," he said.
"It's a mixture of frozen water, frozen gases and sand. So we have to separate seven contaminants — and some of them are toxic."
It's a complicated project.
The Canadian Space Agency and Impact Canada launched the Aqualunar Challenge earlier this year to get national innovators thinking creatively.
Fifty groups originally entered, but it's now down to eight semi-finalists.
Prenner's team, which includes Murray Paulson of Starlight Technical Services, Kirat Singh of APNI Technology Corporation and John Murphy of Bio-Stream Diagnostics Inc., hopes its work propels it to the final round next spring.
"Under the conditions of the moon and the mix of high and low temperatures, it's very different," Prenner told CTV News.
"We have to solve all of these nagging little problems, and they're hard.
"But sometimes, that's the best fun of it — lifting weights and realizing that you've actually done something extraordinary."
When we return to the moon later this decade, the tech could be extremely useful.
Not only would it provide drinking water, but it could also be utilized to grow food, create oxygen and provide key resources for rocket fuel.
In other words, the project could aid in deeper exploration.
The scientists still insist there's no pressure.
"I would've loved to become an astronaut," Paulson said.
"But since I'm too old and I'm not going to get there, I thought at least I can buy them a drink."
Each semi-finalist received $22,500 to develop a prototype.
The four finalists will grab $105,000 worth of grant funding.
The Aqualunar Challenge grand prize winner will be chosen in 2026 and paid $400,000.
