University of Lethbridge's women's soccer team ready to kickoff the season
It's been more than a year and a half since the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns Women's Soccer Team have taken the pitch for a regular season match.
Fortunately, that streak comes to an end on Saturday to open the 2021 Canada West season.
The team, along with new head coach Macky Singh, head to Calgary to take on the Mount Royal University Cougars in the first of two games they'll be playing this weekend.
"We're excited to get the season going and the ladies are just itching for it," said Singh.
"The preseason training camp has really been full of energy and they're buzzing, so they just can't wait to have that first game under their belt."
Practices have been going on for the last few weeks and included three preseason games.
In those games, where they faced off against Trinity Western University, Lethbridge College and the University of Regina, the Pronghorns scored a total of nine goals.
Tory Clements, one of the team captains, says she can't wait for the rest of the league to see what they can do.
"We just want to come out flying and show other teams that even though we have a new coaching staff, don't over look us," she told CTV News.
"We came to play and we're here to win."
When it comes to Singh, Clements says he's a welcome addition to the squad.
"He's really welcoming and wants to get to know each one of us," she said."He's really easy to talk to, he has a great plan for us and I love the style he plays."
However, Singh isn't the only new member of the Pronghorns.
With no season last year, there are now two new groups of first-year players.
Fifth-year veteran and one of the other team captains, Ellie Kabayama, says it's great to have some fresh blood.
"It's been exciting starting off with our exhibition games and everything, " said Kabayama.
"We've been pretty successful so that's awesome and pretty reassuring going into a season that we do have some confidence in our abilities."
The first home game is set for Sept. 18 and Singh, along with the whole team hopes everyone will come out and cheer them on.
"We're looking for the support and no doubt it's an opportunity to come and watch some good football here in Lethbridge as well," said Singh.
For more information on the upcoming Pronghorns schedule, you can visit their website.
