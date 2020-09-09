CALGARY -- Universities in Calgary and across the country have made the move to support professors in pausing their teaching and administrative duties on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the push for racial justice.

The two-day event, known as Scholar Strike Canada, is aimed at protesting anti-Black policies, racism and police brutality in the United States, Canada, and elsewhere.

Professors will not be in class if they choose to participate in the strike and will instead organize free public digital teach-ins on systemic racism within communities from both a historical and contemporary perspective.

Both the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University are in support of the initiative.

Ed McCauley, U of C president and vice chancellor, says he hopes the event will bring about positive change.

"One of the key roles of a university is to have difficult conversations and fearlessly tackle big issues for the betterment of all," said McCauley in a statement. "The University of Calgary strongly condemns anti-Black racism, anti-Indigenous racism and racism in all forms. This is a defining issue of our times."

Dr. Elizabeth Evans, MRU's interim provost and vice-president, echoed the sentiment.

"History has proven academia has a key role in advocating for a just society," she said. "Supporting this strike is just one thing we can do to help bring about necessary and overdue change."

Scholar Strike was started by University of Pennsylvania professor Anthea Butler, who decided to strike in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting by police.

The event has since inspired more than 500 professors across Canada to take part with a list of demands to evoke change within communities.

Scholar Strike Canada has supported calls to defund the police, remove campus police, address underrepresentation of Black and Indigenous faculty and actively recruit, mentor and retain Black, Indigenous and radicalized students.

The U of C hopes to continue the conversation by hosting a series of free workshops on racial justice in the coming weeks and months.

According to the post-secondary institution, the workshops will underpin a strong university action plan currently under development by Dr. Malinda Smith, the school’s vice-provost equity, diversity and inclusion and Dr. Michael Hart, vice-provost Indigenous engagement.