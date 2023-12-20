Unusually warm Wednesday starts with temps 23 degrees above average

Typically, the overnight lows in Calgary in late December hover around -14 C. But a cutoff low off the California coastline coupled with zonal flow along the southern border of the Prairies drew warmer air to southern Alberta to start the day Wednesday.

As a result, the morning temperature in Calgary hit 9 C, which is not only 23 degrees warmer than the average overnight low, but it is also 11 C warmer than the average daytime high for Dec. 20.

This early heat and sunshine on Wednesday should trigger more melting of stubborn icy sections on side streets and pedestrian surfaces.

That warmer air did not cover the entire region, with temperatures in Drumheller 20 degrees colder than Calgary, and Brooks 11 degrees warmer than Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

Both daytime highs and overnight lows will remain above seasonal for the next few days, with overnight temperatures often exceeding the average daytime high of -2 C.

With little to no snow in the forecast for the next five days, Calgary is one of many Canadian centres likely to see a brown Christmas.