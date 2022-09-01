Victim in hot tub electrocution at Canmore, Alta. condo identified

Friends of the family have identified a Saskatchewan resident who died in a tragic incident in Canmore, Alta., earlier this week.

According to a GoFundMe page shared with CTV News, Kian Koop, 25, died after they got into a hot tub at a vacation property in the mountain community on Monday.

The page says Koop's family is now struggling with costs associated with the funeral and travel to and from Canmore.

Authorities were called to an apartment building on Kananaskis Way on Aug. 29 for reports that someone was in medical distress.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the victim in a hot tub and it is believed they may have been electrocuted.

An investigation is ongoing.

Friends say the family is asking for privacy at this time.