CALGARY – The woman stabbed to death early Friday was a caseworker at a Wood's Homes assisted-living residence in southwest Calgary who was supporting the man accused of killing her.

Police now have an 18-year-old man in custody.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of 27th Avenue S.W. about 2:45 a.m. Friday

Emergency crews provided first aid, however the woman, identified as Deborah Onwu, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled before police arrived, however patrol officers made an arrest in the downtown core about 5 a.m.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is also investigating as the woman was working at the time.

Woods Homes issued a statement, saying Onwu was well-liked by colleagues.

"She was hard working and devoted to a career of helping," it read. "There are no words to describe the sadness our work family is feeling today."

Wood's Homes is described online as a children’s mental health centre that provides treatment and support to children, youth and families with mental health needs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.