Victoria Park/Stampede station reopens in Calgary

Work is now complete on a busy Calgary LRT station, which officials say will play a role as an "essential connector" for commuters heading into the downtown core in the years to come.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) announced Thursday that the 17 Avenue S.E. extension, plus the Victoria Park/Stampede rebuild projects are now complete.

Officials say both are critical components of Calgary's Culture and Entertainment District.

"(It opens) a key corridor across 17 Avenue S.E. into Stampede Park for the first time in 40 years," CMLC said in a news release.

The route, now known as the Flores LaDue Parade, has been expanded to three lanes to boost guest access to Stampede Park.

Officials say Flores LaDue was a Calgary Stampede icon – a trick roper, entrepreneur and community builder.

The Calgary Stampede will be in charge of managing the Parade, which has the flexibility to close during key events, allowing for a more "pedestrian-friendly celebration."

The new design for Victoria Park/Stampede station will also "improve accessibility" for the approximately 47,000 riders that use it on a daily basis.

It possesses side-loading platforms that have been brought to street level with ramps on the north, south and Macleod Trail entry points.

A 7,200-square-foot public area has been added to the stations south end to accommodate guests as they arrive and depart from the area.

The station has plenty of esthetic features too.

"The station's copper-vaulted canopies, paired with an eye-catching oculus – an elliptical backlit glass that will bring the vibrant colours of The District to life – create a memorable and welcoming arrival for visitors," the CMLC said.

"The extension boasts streetscape enhancements, including pavers that mirror the design of Stampede Trail and the BMO Centre, and rolled curbs, which ensure a smooth transition from daily use to festival conditions for major events like the Calgary Stampede, enhancing safety and the visitor experience."

A family-friendly festival is planned at the new station on Saturday Oct. 12 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., ahead of the Calgary Flames' home opener.