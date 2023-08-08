Visitors stranded overnight at top of Banff Gondola

As many as 300 people were stranded at the top of Sulphur Mountain after a technical issue on Monday disabled the Banff Gondola.

RCMP told CTV News they were called by number of people who said they were trapped on the mountain following the shut down.

A power outage reported by Fortis Alberta is believed to be the cause, but no details have been confirmed.

Police say Parks Canada and independent contractors are working together to bring people down from the mountain along a 5.5-kilometre hiking trail.

No injuries have been reported.

Current situation at the @BanffGondola 👎🏼 The lack of preparedness for situations like this is astonishing. Not even the gift shop is giving away blankets, sweaters etc… only the restaurants started to provide food after 2 hours here and with nobody telling us what is going on pic.twitter.com/ERUWf3MI27 — Helena Gil (@gil_helena) August 8, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will have more details when they become available…