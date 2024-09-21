Volunteers brave cold and rain to pull the bus in fundraiser for United Way of Lethbridge

Despite the heavy rain, plenty of muscle turned up for United Way’s annual Pull the Bus fundraiser in Lethbridge Friday.

Money raised during the event is going to support multiple charitable organizations throughout the region.

Teams of eight took turns pulling a 24,000-pound transit bus 75 feet.

The Pull the Bus event is part of the United Way’s community fundraising campaign, which hopes to raise $250,000 this year.

United Way of Lethbridge Pull the Bus 2024 fundraiser, Sept. 20, 2024