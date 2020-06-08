CALGARY -- The annual Pick Up The Park event in Fish Creek Provincial Park nears and this year's cleaning effort will see several changes to reduce the risk of the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

The event on Saturday, June 20 will see each volunteer group capped at 12 participants and assigned their own day use area to focus their cleaning efforts.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer and maintain a two metre distance from the other members of their group during their two hour volunteer shift.

The volunteer groups will be supplied with disposable nitrile gloves and large garbage bags.

For information on the initiative, including registration details, visit Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society.