Thursday is the day we're watching that Rex Block break apart, as the southern low portion is splitting and working across the continental United States.

The high will stay behind and build into a rather strong ridge over British Columbia, from which we will experience a reasonably consistent uptick in temperatures, possibly up to the low 20s in a few pockets of the southern prairies.

This dry spell will continue for a few more days. The latest fire ban comes in north of Calgary, in Mountain View County. These bans mean that one cannot use solid-fuel barbecues (charcoal briquettes, wood), fire pits, incinerators, burn barrels, and more. In some cases, gas barbecues are still fine, but check the Alberta Fire Bans website for full details in your area.

Sunday: We'll watch for our high pressure to destabilize after a strong showing Saturday, followed by a large low that drop temps and add showers and snowfall to our day.

Frankly, we're overdue; April normally averages close to 30 millimetres of rainfall and so far we've had 0.4 mm.

Your five-day:

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: largely clear, low 0 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: largely clear, low 3 C

Saturday

Mainly cunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: largely clear, low 3 C

Sunday

Cloudy, rainy, then snowy!

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -3 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Our photos today just capture the clarity we've been enjoying – Marni snapped a shot down by Edworthy:

…and Gordon caught the crescent moon!

