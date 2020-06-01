Washout closes section of Hwy. 95 between Golden and Radium, B.C.
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 4:28PM MDT Last Updated Monday, June 1, 2020 4:31PM MDT
A section of Highway 95 is closed near Spillimacheen in southeast B.C. after flooding washed out part of the road. (Twitter/Rocky Mountain District)
CALGARY -- Highway 95 was closed in both directions in southeast B.C. for several hours Monday after flooding washed out parts of the road.
The washout happened near Spillimacheen, which is between Radium and Golden, B.C.
By Monday afternoon, a single lane of traffic was back open, however drivers should expect delays of 20 minutes or more.
The next update is expected Tuesday at noon.