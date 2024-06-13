CALGARY
Calgary

    • Water levels in southern Alberta reservoirs creep towards normal

    As of Thursday, June 13, the Oldman Reservoir was 82 per cent full.CMS). As of Thursday, June 13, the Oldman Reservoir was 82 per cent full.CMS).
    Southern Alberta reservoirs are filling up as the spring melt comes to an end.

    Water levels are still slightly less than normal.

    As of June 10, the Oldman Reservoir is 82 per cent full.

    That’s a little bit less than the normal range of 86 per cent and 94 per cent.

    The St. Mary Reservoir is 78 per cent full and the Waterton reservoir is 85 per cent, both of which are in the normal range.

    The spring melt and a wet May may have held off water restrictions for the time being.

    Water allocations for agriculture remain the same.

