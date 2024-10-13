Watermain break in northwest Calgary means road closures in Bowness

Calgary fire and police are on scene of a watermain break along Bowness Road N.W. which has forced the closure of that stretch of road between 49 and 51 Streets.

The break was spotted around 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

This break is near the same area that was impacted by the catastrophic break of the feeder watermain on June 5.

The subsequent repair meant Calgary and some surrounding communities were under water restrictions all summer, with pleas from the city to conserve or reduce water use when possible.

There is no word yet on how long that portion of Bowness Road will be closed or what caused the line to break.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available