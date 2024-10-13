CALGARY
Calgary

    • Watermain break in northwest Calgary means road closures in Bowness

    Crews can be seen pumping water from a watermain break on Bowness Road N.W. between 49 and 51 Streets on Oct. 13, 2024. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary) Crews can be seen pumping water from a watermain break on Bowness Road N.W. between 49 and 51 Streets on Oct. 13, 2024. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary)
    Share

    Calgary fire and police are on scene of a watermain break along Bowness Road N.W. which has forced the closure of that stretch of road between 49 and 51 Streets.

    The break was spotted around 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

    This break is near the same area that was impacted by the catastrophic break of the feeder watermain on June 5.

    The subsequent repair meant Calgary and some surrounding communities were under water restrictions all summer, with pleas from the city to conserve or reduce water use when possible.

    There is no word yet on how long that portion of Bowness Road will be closed or what caused the line to break.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News