Waterton Lakes National Park expects high traffic for 2022

Parks Canada says it is expecting a lot of visitors this year to Waterton Lakes National Park and is offering some advice to guests to make sure everything on their trip goes smoothly.

Officials say there is plenty to do and see in the southern Alberta park, which is approximately 505,000 square kilometres in size.

"Whether they're looking for adventure, fun for the whole family, a chance to explore nature and history, or a break from the everyday, there are countless unique experiences to suit every visitor's needs," Parks Canada said in a release.

Huge crowds are expected in the park this year and officials say guests will need to plan accordingly to make sure their visit is as memorable as possible.

In order to do that, they suggest exploring some of the "less travelled" areas of the park because some of the day-use areas can be congested during the summer months.

"The park less traveled webpage highlights quieter places in the park. Consider these options, and have a plan B in case your destination of choice is full or congested."

Timing is also everything when it comes to Waterton Lakes National Park, officials said, and visitors would have a quieter time in the park during the off-peak hours.

Parks Canada also suggests some helpful advice that all guests should follow to help protect the diversity in the area:

Respect wildlife by maintaining proper distance from animals you encounter at the park and never try to approach, follow or feed wildlife;

Take precautions in case of bear encounters on trails such as carrying bear spray and keeping their camp or picnic site free of attractants; and

Submit watercraft for mandatory inspections to check for any signs of invasive creatures that could cause issues in waterways.

A number of construction projects may also affect where you can go in the park, officials say, but full details can be found online.

Visitors should also be aware that the park's new visitor centre will be open for guests this summer season.

"The facility includes modern interpretive exhibits, interpretive programming and visitor information services."