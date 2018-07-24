A young moose continues to attract attention in the community of Greenview after helping itself to the contents of several gardens.

“I was outside golfing with NERF balls, not regular golf balls, and this moose just literally walked up to me or galloped up to me,” said Jay Reilly, a resident of Greenview. “I stood there for two milliseconds thinking it was a horse and then I realized it was a moose.”

Reilly said the young moose appeared more startled than him by their encounter. “It got spooked a little bit and peed everywhere and pooed everywhere. I was just concerned about the safety. It walked around my house and into the garden.”

“It was so beautiful and so amazing.”

The Greenview resident says wild animals frequent the area on a regular basis but this was the first time he’s seen a moose in the neighbourhood. “I’ve seen more animals in here. It’s right off of Deerfoot and McKnight but I’ve seen coyotes and skunks and now a moose. It’s just happening more and more.”

Reilly called the authorities but was told there was no immediate need to relocate the animal and it was best to just leave it be.

He says his neighbours will return home to an altered landscape in their yard courtesy of the visiting moose. “It likes the apples and the roses. Right now it’s eating the rose bush.”