'We have to do our part': Calgary businesses reduce water usage amid restrictions

Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.

Some businesses that rely heavily on water such as laundromats are turning customers away unless their needs are deemed essential.

Aaron Wyman, owner of The Laundry Room on Kensington Road, says he's lost out on about 80 per cent of his customers because of measures taken by his team.

"Immediately upon the notifications Thursday, we thought of how we could assess this and decided the choice was to only allow essential clothes to be washed," he said.

"Essential meaning clothes you need to be washed so that you can function, but if you think it's time to wash your king-size duvet, you'll have to wait."

Wyman says he'd normally see dozens of customers on a Friday morning.

"It's definitely not normal for it to be this quiet, but it's also good news. It means that people are doing their part and not necessarily doing what they might be wanting to do," he said.

Not using the water needed to run a business has been especially challenging for Brilliant Best Friends Grooming.

Operations manager Courtney Ennis says her team is usually booked solid as the weather warms up, but she's had to turn several customers away.

"We have to do our part to not use as much water," she said.

"Of course, it's really hard being a small business because grooming is our daily money intake. I'm sure there's people still using water as normal and not complying, but when people shouldn't be showering as much, I feel kind of bad to bathe a dog."

Some car washes are working to lower usage by asking customers only to wash their vehicles if it's absolutely necessary.

Bubbles Car Wash and Detail Centres says it stands in full support of the city's call to action.

"We encourage all Calgarians to defer non-essential car washes during this emergency. However, for those who find it necessary to clean their vehicles, Bubbles remains the responsible choice," a statement read.

"Our advanced water-saving techniques ensure that we continue to operate while maintaining our commitment to environmental stewardship and the community."

Some businesses have taken more extreme measures and completely shut down.

The Nest Restaurant at the West Hillhurst Community Association announced on its social media page it will close temporarily.