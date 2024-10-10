CALGARY
    • Weapons complaint near schools turns out to be false alarm: Lethbridge police

    A weapons complaint reported Thursday morning near 2 Lethbridge schools turned out to be no threat, police said.(Photo: X@LethbridgePolice) A weapons complaint reported Thursday morning near 2 Lethbridge schools turned out to be no threat, police said.(Photo: X@LethbridgePolice)
    A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.

    At 9:40 a.m. police received a call about a weapons complaint outside Lethbridge Collegiate Institute and Catholic Central High School.

    Out of an abundance of caution, both schools were advised to lock the doors to the public.

    Police took four suspects into custody, before determining that the “weapon” was a toy/replica gun.

    They say at no time was the gun used to threaten anyone.

    Police advised both schools to lift their lockdowns.

    An investigation into the incident continues.

