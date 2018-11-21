Cannabis has been in high demand since it was legalized last month and the AGLC says it is not accepting new retail applications or issuing additional licences until a shortage in supply can be addressed.

Alain Maisonneuve, the President and CEO of Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, released a statement on Wednesday saying that supply levels are a concern for retailers across the country.

Maisonneuve says enough product was ordered to supply as many as 250 retail stores in the province for the first six months but that only 20 percent of that inventory has been received so far.

Officials say they reached out to producers in the first few weeks to secure more product but were unsuccessful because of the national shortage.

The AGLC says it is temporarily halting the approval of new applications and will not issue any more retail licences until further notice.

Officials say most of the remaining supply will go to private retailers and that the online store will still have some product available for people who live in communities that do not have retail outlets.

“While some licensed producers have fulfilled their commitments, not all have. We continue to work with them to fill stock. Unfortunately, regardless of our efforts, we are seeing the supply of most products run out,” said Maisonneuve in the release.

The AGLC says it will provide a refund for those applicants who are in the middle of the licensing procedure if they want to drop out of the application process.

Licensed producers and Health Canada are working together to increase the amount of product available and the AGLC says it will continue to monitor the situation and update retailers on production and shipping timelines.

