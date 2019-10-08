CALGARY — Providing support to Albertans battling cancer and their caregivers, Wellspring Calgary opened its second permanent home in the southeast quadrant of the city.

It’s called the Randy O’Dell House in honour of the president and owner of O’Dell Electric, who donated $4 million to get the project started in July 2016.

O’Dell has since passed, but Tuesday will see the grand opening of his legacy at 3910 Seton Drive S.E.

The Randy O’Dell House will be Wellspring’s second permanent home in Calgary, and will serve as a vital centre, offering programs and support to Calgarians, as well as a platform to provide services to people living with cancer throughout southern Alberta.

The $6.2 million project is part of a larger, $12.9 million campaign to support Wellspring’s plan to expand its capacity, reach and services to meet the burgeoning demand for non-medical cancer support in southern Alberta, from Red Deer to the Montana border.

Wellspring is a network of community-based support centres offering programs and services that meet the emotional, social, practical and restorative needs of people living with cancer and those who care for them.

On the organization’s website it says, “Receiving a cancer diagnosis can bring countless life-altering moments and events that are overwhelming. People who have cancer are forced to find a ‘new normal’ before, during and after treatment. Priorities shift, relationships change, life is different.”

“No one has to face cancer alone” is the organization’s vision.

Wellspring offers information, support and a comprehensive range of evidence informed programs and free of charge and without referral.

