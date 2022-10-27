West wind for Calgary's 5-day forecast
It's a warned day across the western boundary of Alberta. Most of these spots pertain to wind warnings, where gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are possible; then, sections of Highway 93 from Banff to Jasper have entered a winter storm warning, with up to a foot (30 centimetres) of snow expected to fall by Friday morning.
If you have travel plans, Environment Canada suggests postponement.
Calgary is not under any sort of watch or warning at the moment; gusts will still likely top 50 to 60 km/h, and this warm, dry wind will continue hacking away at the layer of snow that fell late last week.
Portions of southern Alberta east of the warnings will see gusts in the 60 to 70 km/h range, instead.
The five-day forecast is reflective of that warm, dry wind; temperatures will likely rise to the double-digits starting today, and maintain a holding pattern until Sunday. That's the point where the westerly jet drops off, and our Halloween forecast takes the hit.
Speaking of… for now, Halloween's forecast maintains a mix of sun and cloud. However, a few forecast models are starting to show a chance of showers mixed with snow. I'm not banking on this yet, and it's too far out to directly make that call. Still, it's something to keep in mind as we close in.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Thursday
- Partly cloudy, windy
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 3 C
Friday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: clear, low -2 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: clear, low 1 C
Sunday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 13 C
- Evening: slight chance of showers, low 1 C
Monday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of flurries, low -7 C
Last week, Wyn had a visitor in the backyard!
A deer in a southern Alberta backyard following an October snowfall. (courtesy viewer Wyn)
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
