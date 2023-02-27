WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
Passengers say they were informed less than three hours before boarding that the one-hour flight between the two cities had been cancelled and that they could reach their destination via “ground transportation” that would have them reaching Regina after midnight.
Jeff Mathieson, a farmer who was returning from a vacation in Mexico with his wife and two young children, tried unsuccessfully to rent a car before accepting the bus trip and wound up arriving home in Saskatchewan after 2 a.m.
He says he was “shocked” to be notified they would be bused back from Calgary, but notes they made it home earlier than if they'd opted for a rebooked flight, which he says wasn't available for days.
Chris Henderson, a musician who managed to rebook on a next-day flight after paying for a Calgary hotel, says airlines should give customers what they paid for.
WestJet, which saw eight per cent of its Sunday flights cancelled and nearly half delayed, did not immediately respond to questions about the 750-kilometre bus trip.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 27, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Poilievre dismisses claims he spoke to controversial German politician as 'categorically false'
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has denied he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a 'couple of times.'
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
Extreme cold, snowfall warnings, freezing rain are expected to hit portions of Canada today
Winter is rearing again in parts of Canada, with another Colorado storm system bringing freezing rain and snow to Ontario, Quebec and the East Coast, while B.C. is recovering from a separate wintry blast.
Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns, says change is needed
Nick Bontis has resigned as president of Canada Soccer, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labour peace. Bontis was elected president in November 2020, succeeding Steven Reed.
Postmedia, Toronto Star, Globe and Mail drop Dilbert comic over racist comments
A media backlash against the Dilbert comic strip took hold in Canada on Monday as several of the country's biggest newspapers announced they were dropping the office-set cartoon over recent remarks by its creator.
What is the Marburg virus? Canada's travel advice as outbreak confirmed in Africa
Canada is advising travellers to avoid non-essential travel to a specific province in Equatorial Guinea currently experiencing an outbreak of the infectious Marburg virus. CTV News looks at what we know about the disease and the latest outbreak.
Edmonton
Alberta government promises $125M to new MacEwan School of Business in Tuesday's budget
The Alberta government is planning to spend $125 million helping MacEwan University build a new School of Business in downtown Edmonton.
Oilpatch funds balloon for pro-Smith political group after she supports royalty break
Oilpatch support for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's agenda ballooned after she won her party's leadership and put the so-called RStar program — a plan to give tax breaks to energy companies for fulfilling cleanup work they are already obliged to do — high on the government agenda.
Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
Vancouver
February snowfall records broken in several areas of B.C.
Environment Canada says several areas in British Columbia broke daily snowfall records this past weekend.
2 dead after driver loses control, crashes on slippery highway near Castlegar
Two seniors were killed in a crash on Highway 3A in the Kootenays over the weekend, according to authorities.
CBSA seizes nearly 1,400 prohibited weapons and firearms at YVR
Border service officers intercepted several parcels containing nearly 1,400 prohibited weapons – including guns, tasers, and brass knuckles – that were destined for addresses in Chilliwack in January, according to authorities.
Atlantic
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet after Fiona: documents
An "ill-timed" tweet warning it is illegal to take lobsters that have washed up on a beach was approved by no fewer than seven people even after one of them warned it might not be well received in the middle of a hurricane.
Private clinic opens in Halifax as health-care debate continues
A new private medical clinic, called Bluenose Health Primary Care Clinic, has officially opened its doors in Halifax.
N.S. social workers, Liberals call out government's plan to offer one free counselling session
The Nova Scotia government's offer for a free, one-hour counselling session for residents is not enough, say the province's college of social workers and the official Opposition.
Vancouver Island
NEW
NEW | Victoria police seek man after dog kicked, tourists assaulted downtown
Victoria police are asking the public to help identify a man who investigators say was caught on video assaulting a couple and kicking their dog.
Victoria stabbing victim suffers neck wound, suspect arrested
One person was arrested and another was taken to hospital with a potentially life-threatening neck wound after a stabbing Sunday in Victoria.
Environment Canada issues new snowfall warnings for Vancouver Island
Environment Canada issued a new round of snowfall warnings for parts of Vancouver Island on Monday.
Toronto
AstraZeneca to expand research facility in Mississauga, create 500 new jobs
A new investment by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will bring 500 new jobs to Mississauga.
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
Woman spends months calling Air Canada, Toronto police but still can't get lost luggage back
Despite multiple calls to Air Canada and Toronto police, an Ontario woman has got six months without her luggage - even though she knows exactly where it is.
Montreal
Porter to provide passenger flights out of Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport
Porter Airlines is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal-area Saint-Hubert Airport, with a goal of serving more than 4 million passengers per year.
Skateboarder, 21, dead following hit-and-run in Montreal
A 21-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run Sunday evening in the eastern part of downtown Montreal. The man was struck around 6:30 p.m. while riding his skateboard near Ste-Catherine Street and De Lormier Avenue. Montreal police (SPVM) say he was unconscious upon their arrival, and the driver had fled the scene.
Doll modelled after Canada's first Black female interventional cardiologist
A company is making dolls that celebrate diversity and inclusion, with one of its latest designs honouring a Montrealer paving the way for Black women in her medical specialty.
Ottawa
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Another 15 cm of snow on the way for Ottawa
Ottawa residents are bracing themselves for another significant snowfall this week.
-
Kitchener
Man arrested after tactical units surround Kitchener motel
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man at a Kitchener motel in an operation involving multiple units including tactical officers.
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
Man shot by police in Guelph
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police in Guelph.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old woman was threatened with a gun and assaulted
A man tried to force his way into a 71-year-old woman's vehicle and threatened her at gunpoint, according to Saskatoon police.
Saskatoon man accused of murder hires new lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has hired a new lawyer.
Saskatchewan TeleMiracle 47 raises over $5.5 million
Saskatchewan residents have once again opened their hearts, and their wallets, to make TeleMiracle 47 a resounding success — raising a total of $5,519,229.
Northern Ontario
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
Some North Bay hotels not happy with police initiative
The North Bay Police Service says human trafficking in the city is a major concern and while it is continuing an approach to dealing with it at local hotels that began last year, some establishments are not too happy about the idea.
Police say Timmins robbery suspect arrested while sleeping behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle
A 36-year-old woman from Timmins is accused of committing a range of offences, including break and enter, theft, and impaired driving following an incident Feb. 25.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg restaurant uncovers history within its walls
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
Many Manitobans think provinces are intentionally ruining public health-care: poll
Nearly half of Manitobans think that provinces are intentionally ruining public health-care with the goal of making privatization look better, according to a new poll.
25-year-old last seen in Garden City: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 25-year-old woman.
Regina
Sask. liquor store permit auctions raise more than $45M
More than $45 million was raised following the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) retail permit auctions.
Here are the 5 most expensive homes in Regina
While the benchmark price of a home in Regina has dropped year over year, the top priced domiciles in the Queen City have mostly held steady.