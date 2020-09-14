CALGARY -- With the fall season just a week away, Calgary-based airline WestJet has announced its updated scheduled, which adds service to several sun spots.

The schedule is "significantly" reduced compared to 2019 due to the ongoing pandemic, but adds flights from Calgary to Palm Springs, Phoenix, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, along with the return of non-stop service between Toronto and Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica, as well as Cancun.

The airline is also reintroducing non-stop Dreamliner service from Toronto to London (Gatwick).

"This fall we continue to offer guests stringent safety measures and travel that meets their needs during this extraordinary time," said Arved von zur Muehlen, chief commercial officer with WestJet.

"As more people consider flying and as business and economies begin to open up, we are thoughtfully and carefully connecting key markets while ensuring safety throughout the journey."