WestJet forced to cancel over 100 flights across prairies Saturday as de-icing fluid falters in extreme cold

The polar vortex continues to impact WestJet’s operations across the west, the airline announced in a Saturday media release.

WestJet said extremely low temperatures on the prairies have “rendered de-icing fluid ineffective” in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Kelowna, Kamloops, Fort McMurray, Prince George, Grande Prairie, Yellowknife and Fort St. John.

The airline is also limiting the amount of time its crews spend working outside in addition to complications caused by having extreme temperatures rendering essential equipment such as bridges and fuel stations “inoperable."

Flexible change/cancel guidelines are in effect for people traveling to or from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba between Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.

A total of 122 WestJet flights have been cancelled Saturday. Just over 100 were cancelled on Friday.

A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, on Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

“We sincerely thank our guests for their ongoing patience as our teams and partners on the ground, in the air and behind the scenes work tirelessly, battling frigid temperatures, to ensure a safe operation,” said David Powell, WestJet Vice-President, Airports. “Your travel plans are extremely important to us, and we are committed to providing timely and proactive communication as we work to restore our operations as the weather forecast evolves.”

An overnight winter storm caused nine flight diversions to and from Toronto as well.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.