CALGARY -- WestJet will offer Dreamliner service to Mexico and more flights to sunny destinations in the Caribbean, the U.S. — including Hawaii — Mexico and Central America, the company announced with the release of its January schedule on Wednesday.

The updated schedule adds flights from Calgary to Liberia in Costa Rica as well as Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo in Mexico. Flights will also resume between Kona, Hawaii and Vancouver, as well as between Aruba and Toronto.

Dreamliner service between Calgary and Cancun, Mexico begins Jan. 8, 2021 and service to Puerto Vallarta will commence on Jan. 23, 2021.

"WestJet continues to welcome the introduction of new COVID-19 testing programs and pilots to ensure that our guests can confidently and safely travel abroad," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet chief commercial officer.

"With new destinations and the introduction of our Dreamliner service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, guests can book with additional peace of mind knowing our flexible change and cancel policies remain in place for the new year."

Starting in January, WestJet will offer flights to 57 destinations including 33 in Canada, 10 in the U.S. — including Hawaii — six in Mexico, six in the Caribbean, one in Europe and one in Central America.

"WestJet continues to support pre-and post-travel testing initiatives in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia to increase confidence in the travelling public," the company said.

Information on WestJet's testing offers and processes can be found online.

Canadians travelling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine when they return home if they are not eligible for Alberta's COVID-19 testing trial program.

WestJet is planning to operate the following transborder and international routes from Jan. 5, 2021 to Feb. 4, 2021:

Hawaii and U.S. flights

Calgary-Maui 2X weekly

Calgary-Honolulu 1X weekly

Calgary-Los Angeles 3X weekly

Calgary-Palm Springs 6X weekly

Calgary-Las Vegas 2X weekly

Calgary-Phoenix 8X weekly

Calgary-Orlando 1X weekly

Edmonton-Phoenix 1X weekly

Vancouver-Maui 2x weekly

Vancouver-Honolulu 2X weekly

Vancouver-Kona 1X weekly

Vancouver-Palm Springs 1X weekly

Vancouver-Los Angeles 1X weekly

Vancouver-Phoenix 1X weekly

Toronto-Orlando 1X weekly

Toronto-Fort Meyers 2X weekly

Toronto-Fort Lauderdale 3X weekly

International flights