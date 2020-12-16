Advertisement
WestJet releases expanded flight schedule for January
WestJet released its January schedule on Wednesday, with expanded flights to sunny destinations. (File photo)
CALGARY -- WestJet will offer Dreamliner service to Mexico and more flights to sunny destinations in the Caribbean, the U.S. — including Hawaii — Mexico and Central America, the company announced with the release of its January schedule on Wednesday.
The updated schedule adds flights from Calgary to Liberia in Costa Rica as well as Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo in Mexico. Flights will also resume between Kona, Hawaii and Vancouver, as well as between Aruba and Toronto.
Dreamliner service between Calgary and Cancun, Mexico begins Jan. 8, 2021 and service to Puerto Vallarta will commence on Jan. 23, 2021.
"WestJet continues to welcome the introduction of new COVID-19 testing programs and pilots to ensure that our guests can confidently and safely travel abroad," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet chief commercial officer.
"With new destinations and the introduction of our Dreamliner service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, guests can book with additional peace of mind knowing our flexible change and cancel policies remain in place for the new year."
Starting in January, WestJet will offer flights to 57 destinations including 33 in Canada, 10 in the U.S. — including Hawaii — six in Mexico, six in the Caribbean, one in Europe and one in Central America.
"WestJet continues to support pre-and post-travel testing initiatives in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia to increase confidence in the travelling public," the company said.
Information on WestJet's testing offers and processes can be found online.
Canadians travelling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine when they return home if they are not eligible for Alberta's COVID-19 testing trial program.
WestJet is planning to operate the following transborder and international routes from Jan. 5, 2021 to Feb. 4, 2021:
Hawaii and U.S. flights
- Calgary-Maui 2X weekly
- Calgary-Honolulu 1X weekly
- Calgary-Los Angeles 3X weekly
- Calgary-Palm Springs 6X weekly
- Calgary-Las Vegas 2X weekly
- Calgary-Phoenix 8X weekly
- Calgary-Orlando 1X weekly
- Edmonton-Phoenix 1X weekly
- Vancouver-Maui 2x weekly
- Vancouver-Honolulu 2X weekly
- Vancouver-Kona 1X weekly
- Vancouver-Palm Springs 1X weekly
- Vancouver-Los Angeles 1X weekly
- Vancouver-Phoenix 1X weekly
- Toronto-Orlando 1X weekly
- Toronto-Fort Meyers 2X weekly
- Toronto-Fort Lauderdale 3X weekly
International flights
- Calgary-San Jose del Cabo 3X weekly
- Calgary-Mazatlan 1X weekly
- Calgary-Puerto Vallarta 6X weekly
- Calgary-Huatulco 1X weekly
- Calgary-Ixtapa / Zihuantanejo 1X weekly
- Calgary-Cancun 3X weekly
- Calgary-Liberia 1X weekly
- Edmonton-Puerto Vallart 1X weekly
- Edmonton-Cancun 1X weekly
- Vancouver-San Jose del Cabo 1X weekly
- Vancouver-Puerto Vallarta 1X weekly
- Vancouver-Cancun 1X weekly
- Toronto-Cancun 3X weekly
- Toronto--Liberia 1X weekly
- Toronto-Kingston 1X weekly
- Toronto-Montego Bay 3X weekly
- Toronto-Puerto Plata 2X weekly
- Toronto-Punta Cana 2X weekly
- Toronto-Aruba 1X weekly
- Toronto-Barbados 1X weekly
- Toronto-London Gatwick 2X weekly