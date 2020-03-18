CALGARY -- WestJet is warning passengers of several recent flights of the potential exposure to a person who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

As of the afternoon of March 17, the Calgary-based airline has identified 14 COVID-19 cases.

The impacted flights and the areas of the aircraft where passengers may have been exposed to the virus include:

March 12

Las Vegas to Edmonton (WS1447), affected rows: 2-8

Toronto to Calgary (WS665), affected rows: 19-27

LaGuardia, New York to Toronto (WS1201), affected rows: 3-9

Cancun, Mexico to Calgary (WS2311), affected rows: 32-38

Edmonton to Grande Prairie, Alta. (WS3240), affected rows: 1-6

March 11

San Juan, Puerto Rico to Toronto (WS1157), affected rows: 2-6

London, Gatwick to Toronto (WS4), affected rows: 10-16

March 10

Vancouver to Kelowna, B.C. (WS3326). affected rows: 10-16

March 9

Liberia, Costa Rica to Toronto (WS2643)

March 7

Toronto to Liberia, Costa Rica (WS2644)

Toronto to Moncton (WS3440), affected rows: 7-11

March 5

London, Gatwick to Calgary (WS2)

March 3

London, Gatwick to Calgary (WS2), affected rows: 7-14

February 28

Phoenix to Toronto (WS1199), affected rows: 18-22

"Public health officials recommend that affected individuals self-isolate for 14 days after arrival and monitor symptoms," said officials in a statement posted on the WestJet website.. "Guests are advised to contact their primary care provider, or their local public health unit if they are concerned that they may have been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

"All guests who were on the listed flights, but not in the affected rows are advised to self-monitor for signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues and to call their local health authorities if symptoms arise within the next 14 days."

For an updated list of WestJet flights with confirmed COVID-19 cases visit WestJet – Coronavirus (COVID-19)