CALGARY -- Workers at Calgary-based WestJet could be off the job fairly soon as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the airline industry.

The president of CUPE 4070, the union that WestJet employees belong to, told members in a letter posted online that "the situation has continued to worsen quickly."

"The plan for capacity reductions that (WestJet CEO and president Ed Sims) shared on Tuesday have become insufficient to weather the massive drop in demand that our carriers have experienced, particularly since US President Trump’s announcement on Wednesday evening regarding Europe to USA travel. New bookings have all but ceased, and cancellations are the bulk of what is taking place now," wrote union president Chris Rauenbusch.

There are no details on how many employees at the company could be laid off.

This a developing story and we will have more details as they come available…